76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team

A Philadelphia 76ers guard is pulling a Kyrie Irving (despite being a bit less caliber of a player).

Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reports Monday that 76ers veteran Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The 25-year-old Korkmaz is in the second year of an affordable three year, $15 million contract.

Korkmaz appears to be unhappy with his role (or lack thereof) in Philly. He is currently out of head coach Doc Rivers’ rotation and has seen just 25 total minutes since the start of the new calendar year. There is no realistic path to playing time for Korkmaz either as James Harden and De’Anthony Melton are locked in as the backcourt starters while both Tyrese Maxey and Shake Milton continue to produce off the bench.

Korkmaz is a serviceable player who has shot 36.0 percent from deep over the last four seasons combined and got decent run for the 76ers during the 2021 playoffs. But it looks like he may be one of multiple pieces that Philly tries to shed in the coming days.