Blake Griffin has harsh words for Steve Ballmer

In a candid interview on Amazon Prime’s pregame show, former Los Angeles Clippers star Blake Griffin unleashed a pointed criticism directed at team owner Steve Ballmer, decrying the organization’s mishandling of Chris Paul’s abrupt departure.

Griffin, who shared a storied tenure with the Clippers from 2009 to 2018, lamented the lack of respect shown to Paul, who was waived without a proper farewell or input from key figures like coach Ty Lue or Ballmer himself.

“You can build a new arena. You can be at games. You can cheer on the team. You can have all this high energy,” Griffin said. “But at the end of the day, an organization is built on a foundation of respect and how you treat people. I don’t think that, in this situation, Chris was treated right.”

Griffin described the episode as “extremely disappointing,” noting Paul’s denied chance to retire on his terms amid zero communication from leadership.

This isn’t Griffin’s first public rift with Ballmer. Their fallout traces back to Griffin’s 2018 trade to Detroit, where he ignored calls from Ballmer and then-coach Doc Rivers, prioritizing time with his young children amid the emotional turmoil.

Reflecting later, Griffin allowed that reconciliation “probably can” happen, insisting he harbors no permanent grudge. Yet his latest remarks underscore persistent concerns about the Clippers’ culture under Ballmer’s bombastic ownership.

As the franchise eyes a new era in its gleaming Intuit Dome, Griffin’s words serve as a stark reminder: Enthusiasm in the stands means little without empathy in the front office.

For Paul, a 12-time All-Star who helped redefine the Clippers’ identity, the sting lingers — and Griffin ensures it’s not forgotten.