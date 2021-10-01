Ben Simmons eyeing loophole to avoid future fines from Sixers?

Ben Simmons’ bank account has taken its first hit from his holdout, and now he could be trying to gameplan to avoid future fines.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Friday that the disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star could actually end up reporting to the team but maintain that he is injured and unable to compete. Fischer adds that Simmons has had knee and back injuries in the past two seasons.

The Sixers are now withholding several million dollars from the three-time All-Star Simmons, who continues to push for a trade. Simmons did not show up to training camp this week, which the team views as a failure to fulfill the terms of his contract.

Using a supposed injury as leverage against your own team is nothing new. Vince Carter did it back in the day with the Toronto Raptors and one current NBA star once pulled it out of his playbook as well. With Simmons at the point of no return with his trade request, expect no strategy to be off-limits.