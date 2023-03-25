 Skip to main content
Blazers expected to shut down Damian Lillard for rest of season

March 25, 2023
by Larry Brown
Damian Lillard may be shut down for the rest of the season.

Shams Charania reported on Saturday that the Portland Trail Blazers are leaning towards keeping Lillard from playing in the team’s final nine games.

Lillard did not play in the team’s loss at home to the Chicago Bulls on Friday night due to his calf. Portland is now 32-41. They are 3.5 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 10th spot in the West, which would get them into a play-in game.

The Blazers have the sixth-worst record in the league and could be ready to take their chances in the draft lottery. Lillard has averaged 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game this season. The 32-year-old guard has played in 58 games this season.

