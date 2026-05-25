Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly has strong interest in 2 teams

Two teams appear to have the best chance of acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo if the Milwaukee Bucks star has his way.

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are thought to be the two teams Antetokounmpo is most intrigued by, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. The Dallas Mavericks are also mentioned as a possible dark horse suitor.

Antetokounmpo is believed to want to stay in the East and play for a title contender. The Celtics certainly tick both boxes, and the Heat would immediately become a contender were they to land the star forward. Miami is known to have strong interest, though it will still depend at least somewhat on whether they could match up with the Bucks on a deal.

Antetokounmpo appears increasingly likely to be traded at some point before the NBA Draft next month. While he does not have a no-trade clause in his contract, he is entering the final guaranteed year of his deal, so any team trading for him would want to be sure he is willing to commit to them long-term. That allows him plenty of leverage over choosing his ultimate destination.

There are plenty of other teams interested in Antetokounmpo. Ultimately, though, there are only a few teams that would garner both the interest of Antetokounmpo and have the assets to pull off a deal.