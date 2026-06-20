Notable NBA free agent is staying with his current team

Cross one name off the list of top NBA free agents this summer.

Collin Gillespie is re-signing with the Phoenix Suns on a 4-year, $48 million deal, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. He would have been an unrestricted free agent this summer if the two sides had not reached a deal.

Free agent guard Collin Gillespie intends to sign a four-year, $48 million deal to return to the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. Gillespie spent three straight seasons on two-way contracts after going undrafted out of Villanova in 2022 and now earns a lucrative long-term deal. pic.twitter.com/HIBFG0dDMU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2026

Gillespie emerged as a core member of the Suns this past season. He averaged 12.7 points and 1.2 steals per game for Phoenix, and brought energy and defensive acumen. He also led the team with 232 made threes in 80 games, and generally served as a quality agitator when he was on the floor.

Gillespie entered the league in 2022 after going undrafted out of Villanova. His growth into a key player is a big success story for both him and the Suns.

The Suns still have some business to handle this offseason. Chief among those things is figuring out the future of center Mark Williams , who is due to become a restricted free agent.