Collin Sexton out with torn meniscus in knee

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the big surprises this season, but their strong start may be hitting a speed bump.

The Cavs announced on Monday that Collin Sexton has a torn meniscus in his knee. They do not have an immediate timetable regarding his return.

Cleveland.com reported that Sexton bumped knees with teammate Jarrett Allen during the second quarter of Sunday’s win over the Knicks and felt discomfort.

Sexton exited the game and did not return. He was replaced by Ricky Rubio who scored a career-high 37 points.

Sexton is averaging 16.0 points 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season. The Cavs are 7-4 this season.

Photo: Jan 4, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) passes the ball during pregame against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports