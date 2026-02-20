Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green gets snippy on social media after Warriors’ latest loss

Draymond Green with his mouth open
Feb 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) before the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green is not taking the Golden State Warriors’ recent skid very well.

Green and the Warriors lost again on Thursday to the Boston Celtics, falling by a 121-110 final score in front of their home crowd at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif. The loss marked Golden State’s fifth in their last seven games and dropped them to 29-27 on the year (eighth in the Western Conference).

After the game, Green got testy with a fan page on the social media platform Threads. The account @ballbound posted a photo of how wide-open the Celtics left Green during one particular three-point attempt in the first quarter.

“Lol funny yall showed one shot,” Green wrote in response. “Push the narrative baby!! Push harder.”

Of course, the full picture didn’t really make things any better for the former Defensive Player of the Year Green. He was scoreless on the night on a rotten 0/7 shooting (including 0/5 from deep). Green also finished the game against the Celtics as a game-worst -28 in just his 19 minutes of action.

The Warriors are down bad right now with Jimmy Butler having torn his ACL last month and Steph Curry in the midst of a discouraging absence from a knee injury. As a result, Green is acting out a bit, especially during what could be his final season in the Bay Area.

