Damian Lillard not likely to request trade from Blazers?

Damian Lillard is clearly frustrated with the way things have gone for the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason, and that has led to talk that he could seek a trade. One NBA insider does not believe Lillard has gotten to that point yet.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported on Sunday that Lillard was not pleased with Portland’s coaching search and the backlash he has received over his (perceived?) involvement in it. Lillard is also said to be frustrated with the Blazers’ inability to assemble a championship roster.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on the latest episode of his “The Hoop Collective” podcast that Haynes and Lillard have a close relationship, so he believes the information in the Yahoo report is accurate. However, Windhorst was told Lillard is not all that close to requesting or demanding a trade.

“I don’t believe, based on my conversations, that Dame is serious at this point about saying he wants out,” Windhorst said. “But I do think he was put in a very uncomfortable position. … I do know that Damian Lillard got into an uncomfortable place because no matter what Dame wants to say or is being said behind the scenes, he was on the record saying he really liked the concept of Chauncey Billups being the coach. He also wanted Jason Kidd, but he was also interested in Chauncey.”

Lillard openly said earlier this month that he wanted Portland to hire Jason Kidd. Kidd was reportedly uncomfortable with Lillard recruiting him publicly and withdrew his name from consideration for the job. He has since been hired as the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks.

The Blazers then hired Billups, and many criticized the move because Billups was involved in a sexual assault case in 1997. A fan on Twitter said over the weekend that Lillard is responsible for Portland hiring Billups, and Lillard fired back.

Another Blazers star will supposedly want out of Portland if Lillard leaves, but it sounds like the relationship between Lillard and the team is salvageable.

H/T Bleacher Report