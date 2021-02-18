Damian Lillard left teammate CJ McCollum impressed with big game

Damian Lillard left teammate C.J. McCollum highly impressed with his big game on Wednesday night.

Lillard had 43 points and 16 assists while leading his Portland Trail Blazers to a 126-124 win over New Orleans. Lillard made 7 of 16 threes and all eight of his free throws in the win.

The Blazers are playing without McCollum, who has a broken foot, and Jusuf Nurkic, who has a fractured wrist.

McCollum tweeted about Lillard’s performance and hyped up his backcourt mate.

40 piece with 16 dimes . Sheeeshhh . Back to back traveling on the day of the game @Dame_Lillard really serving cheat code style like he playing mortal Kombat — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 18, 2021

McCollum’s tweet noted that Portland played in Oklahoma City on Tuesday and then in New Orleans on Wednesday. The Blazers traveled the day of the game and Lillard still led his team to victory.

Portland has won six in a row and is now 18-10. They were 10-9 after losing to Milwaukee on Feb. 1 but have turned it on since then.

Lillard and McCollum form a strong duo on the court, and they also are a good tag team on social media as well.