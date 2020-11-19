Daryl Morey thinks 76ers got steal in Tyrese Maxey

Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey thinks he’s netted a steal in his first NBA Draft with the organization.

The Sixers landed Kentucky’s Tyrese Maxey with the No. 21 pick in the draft, and Morey made it clear that he views the combo guard as a lottery pick.

“The reality is we strongly believe Tyrese will shoot a lot better than (at Kentucky),” Morey said, via Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times. “The overall package — he’s just a guy you get in the lottery. To get him at 21, we’re excited about it.”

In his lone season at Kentucky, Maxey shot 42.7 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from three-point range. The Sixers need shooters, so they’ll be banking on Maxey’s numbers to improve.

Only time will tell if Morey's assessment is correct. One thing is for sure: even if it does, the Sixers need more shooting help than just Maxey.