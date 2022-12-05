 Skip to main content
Derrick Rose reportedly drawing interest from 1 contending team

December 4, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Derrick Rose wearing a jersey

Feb 23, 2020; Portland, Oregon, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) looks on as a teammate shoots free throws during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. The Blazers won 107-104. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

After seeing his role diminished this season thanks in part to the arrival of Jalen Brunson, Derrick Rose might be headed to Brunson’s old team.

Ric Bucher of FOX Sports reported on Sunday that the Dallas Mavericks are interested in potentially bringing in Rose, the former MVP. Rose has seen his playing time dwindle to 13.6 minutes per game this year in New York.

The Mavericks, sitting at 11-11 in the standings, just brought in another veteran former All-Star, Kemba Walker, in the hopes of providing some sorely-needed help at point guard. But Mavs GM Nico Harrison recently admitted that Walker’s health is not exactly in the best shape right now.

Though he is now 34 with an extensive injury rap sheet of his own, Rose still has what it takes to carry a second unit offensively. He is under contract for $14.5 million this season (with a $15.6 million club option for 2023-24) and seems to be very open to a change of scenery.

