Derrick Rose reportedly drawing interest from 1 contending team

After seeing his role diminished this season thanks in part to the arrival of Jalen Brunson, Derrick Rose might be headed to Brunson’s old team.

Ric Bucher of FOX Sports reported on Sunday that the Dallas Mavericks are interested in potentially bringing in Rose, the former MVP. Rose has seen his playing time dwindle to 13.6 minutes per game this year in New York.

The Mavericks, sitting at 11-11 in the standings, just brought in another veteran former All-Star, Kemba Walker, in the hopes of providing some sorely-needed help at point guard. But Mavs GM Nico Harrison recently admitted that Walker’s health is not exactly in the best shape right now.

Mavericks GM Nico Harrison on Kemba Walker's knee injury history: "It's one (knee). It's not good, it's not good at all, but he's rehabbed it and it's the best he's felt in the last two years. We'll see how long that lasts." (via @dfwticket) — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) December 2, 2022

Though he is now 34 with an extensive injury rap sheet of his own, Rose still has what it takes to carry a second unit offensively. He is under contract for $14.5 million this season (with a $15.6 million club option for 2023-24) and seems to be very open to a change of scenery.