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Dusty May wants to add a current NBA guard to his Mavericks coaching staff

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Dusty May coaching Michigan
Jan 6, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May looks on from the bench during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Dusty May is hoping to add an active NBA guard to his new Dallas Mavericks coaching staff.

May is pursuing veteran guard Garrett Temple for a spot on his staff, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Temple has not officially decided to retire and is still considering his future.

Temple spent the last three seasons with the Toronto Raptors, where he played sparingly and essentially served as a veteran mentor. If he opted to continue playing, he would likely wind up in the same type of role. He turned 40 in May, so it would make plenty of sense for him to call it a career and go into coaching.

May is assembling what looks to be a diverse coaching staff as he makes the jump to the NBA. Understandably, he is looking for an experienced assistant to complement his lack of professional experience. In Temple, he would be getting someone who knows the league very well from the perspective of a player.

Temple is a 16-year NBA veteran and has mostly played as a reserve. Ironically, while he has no coaching experience, he probably has as much NBA knowledge as anyone May could add to his staff.

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