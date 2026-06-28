Dusty May eyeing 2 ex-NBA head coaches for his staff with Mavericks

Dusty May is looking to bring in some experience as he makes the leap to the NBA.

The Dallas Mavericks and their new head coach May are eyeing former New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green and former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin to serve as assistant coaches, according to a report this weekend by veteran NBA writer Marc Stein. Additionally, Stein notes that Miami Heat consultant Noah LaRoche is another candidate to join May’s staff in Dallas.

Green, 44, served as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans from 2021-25. While he went just 150-190 (.441) before getting fired, Green did also previously make four NBA Finals appearances and win two NBA championships as a member of the Golden State Warriors assistant coaching staff from 2016-19.

As for Griffin, 51, he was the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks for a brief stint from 2023-24. Griffin had a decade-and-a-half of assistant coaching experience prior to that and won an NBA title as an assistant for the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

Meanwhile, Dallas surprisingly tabbed May, 49, to serve as their next head coach after firing Jason Kidd last month. May just led the University of Michigan to the NCAA championship in 2025-26 but reportedly had two major reasons for leaving the program.

The Mavericks are entering into a new era based around former No. 1 overall draft pick Cooper Flagg (with May’s former Wolverines standout Morez Johnson Jr. also entering the mix as Dallas’ No. 9 overall pick this year). With a lot of talented young players to develop on the roster, adding some NBA-seasoned assistant coaches would certainly help matters for May.