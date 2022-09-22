Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news

Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter.

Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.

Kanter was pleased to see that.

“No need for revenge. Just sit back and wait. Those who hurt you will eventually screw up themselves and if you’re lucky, God will let you watch. Karma!” Kanter wrote.

Kanter also included a link to a story where Udoka denied that Kanter was being benched by the Celtics last season for speaking out against China.

Kanter went from playing in every game in 2020-2021 with the Portland Trail Blazers, averaging 24.4 minutes per game, to only playing in 35 games last season and averaging 11.7 minutes per game. Kanter did not play after being traded by the Celtics to the Rockets and then cut.