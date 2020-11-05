Ericka Weems, sister of Cavs employee, shot dead in Akron

The Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday issued a statement about the death of Ericka Weems, who is the sister of Brandon Weems, the team’s director of scouting.

Ericka was found unresponsive at her home in Akron, Ohio on Sunday. She had been shot to death and was pronounced dead later that day.

“The entire Cavaliers organization was terribly saddened to learn about the recent tragic death of Brandon Weems’ sister Ericka. Our hearts are heavy and filled with pain over this senseless act. We express our deepest condolences to Brandon, the entire Weems family, their loved ones, and the Akron community. We will be with Brandon throughout this extremely difficult time and will offer our assistance and resources to help find justice for Ericka,” the team said in its statement.

LeBron James grew up with Brandon and is close friends with him. James sent out a tweet on Wednesday seeking justice regarding Ericka’s death.

“AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems.”

Ericka was 37 years old.