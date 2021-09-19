No, Heat did not disrespect Goran Dragic by giving away his jersey number

The Miami Heat were not as callous with one of their beloved former players as it might have seemed at first glance.

The team officially announced on Sunday that newly-acquired guard Kyle Lowry will wear the No. 7 jersey in Miami.

While that is the number Lowry has worn throughout his NBA career, many pointed out that the Heat seem to have done Goran Dragic, the previous No. 7 for Miami, dirty. Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reported however that Lowry will be wearing No. 7 with the blessing of Dragic.

The former All-Star Dragic was traded to the Toronto Raptors as part of the package for Lowry. At the time of the trade, Dragic was one of the longest-tenured Heat players as well as a major fan favorite for his loyalty and commitment to the team over the years.

The Heat have not always done right by their franchise legends. But Dragic giving the OK for Lowry to wear his old jersey number means that there was no disrespect here.

Photo: Ailura/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 3.0 AT