1 former NBA All-Star is almost certain to be traded

One former NBA All-Star is seen as virtually certain to be traded this offseason.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant “couldn’t be more available” in trade talks, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN. Teams are reluctant to make a deal for Morant, however, due to the two remaining years on his contract.

“If Ja had one year left on his contract, I think he would have been traded months ago,” Windhorst said. “That is a reasonable risk. He is super motivated to have a big-time year. But he’s got two years on his contract. If you trade for him and it doesn’t work out, you’re left with an unpalatable amount of risk.

“I don’t know how it’s going to work out, but I just can’t see him playing for the Grizzlies again.”

Ja Morant is “flagrantly available” in trade talks, but his 2-year contract is making teams hesitant to take on the risk, per @WindhorstESPN



"I just can't see him playing for the Grizzlies again."



(Via @UnSportsESPN) pic.twitter.com/yyN6nTXyFW — NBA Base (@TheNBABase) June 25, 2026

A Morant trade has been regularly rumored for months, even though nothing has actually happened yet. He has roughly $87 million left on his contract. As Windhorst noted, that is worth it if he can regain All-NBA status or something close to it, but it is an expensive flop if not.

Injuries limited Morant to 20 games last season and have been an ongoing issue for the guard. More concerningly, his numbers were down in 2024-25, as he averaged just 19.5 points per game even when he was healthy. He could certainly benefit from a change of scenery, though the risks are obvious.

One team seems to have emerged as the frontrunner for Morant, even though no deal has been done yet.