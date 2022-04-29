Jae Crowder gets last laugh against Pelicans fans in hilarious way

Jae Crowder has served as an agitator against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, and it rubbed some of the team’s fans the wrong way. Unfortunately for them, Crowder got the last laugh on Thursday.

Some Pelicans fans brought shirts that read “F— Jae Crowder” to Thursday’s Game 6. The Suns were well aware of this, and even found a way to nab some of them prior to the game. After a 115-109 win to eliminate the Pelicans, Crowder showed up to the postgame press conference wearing one of the shirts.

Teammate Devin Booker had one on as well.

.@DevinBook IS WEARING A “F—- JAE CROWDER” shirt that he got from some New Orleans fans!! He took a couple of under some fan’s seat 😂😂😂. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/xe8psF3m18 — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) April 29, 2022

This is probably the best way the Suns could have handled this. Crowder seems happy to embrace his role as a lightning rod for criticism, which just makes it better.

The Suns may have taken some notes from the Golden State Warriors here. Whatever works.