Video: James Harden looks terrible on bizarre mental mistake

November 5, 2021
by Grey Papke

James Harden mistake

James Harden’s season has gotten off to a rough start, and that was exemplified in one play Friday night in Detroit.

Harden was running the point while defended by Pistons forward Saddiq Bey late in the third quarter. Harden lost control of the basketball and jogged after it, content to let it roll out of bounds. He may have thought that touching it would lead to a backcourt violation, or that Bey was not in pursuit.

There was just one problem: Bey was very much in pursuit. He grabbed the ball before Harden could react and took an easy basket.

It’s hard to figure out what Harden was thinking here, but it certainly looks bad. He won’t be able to use his conditioning as an excuse on this one.

