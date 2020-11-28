JaVale McGee bids farewell to Lakers in Instagram message

JaVale McGee bid farewell to the Los Angeles Lakers with an Instagram message on Friday.

McGee was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, a month after helping the Lakers win the championship.

“I want to thank Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss for the opportunity to be the starting center of the World Champion Lakers for the past two years. We set out w/ one goal in mind and accomplished it! I’m excited for this new journey w/ the Cavs and can’t wait to bring the pedigree and caliber of play to the city of Cleveland that the fans will be proud of! Pierre 3Xs signing out!” McGee wrote.

“Pierre” is McGee’s nickname. The reference to “3X” has to do with the three championships he has won during his career (two with Golden State and one with the Lakers).

McGee, 32, accepted a reduced role with the Lakers last season as he split time with Dwight Howard. He averaged 6.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 16.6 minutes per game. His chances of winning a fourth championship will drop drastically moving from the Lakers to the Cavs.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0