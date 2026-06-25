Jay Williams addresses ‘uncomfortable’ NBA Draft exchange with Richard Jefferson

ESPN’s Jay Williams admitted that his on-air exchange with Richard Jefferson during Tuesday’s NBA Draft coverage was every bit as awkward as it looked.

Jefferson made questionable jokes about the motorcycle crash that ended Williams’ NBA career during ABC’s draft telecast on Tuesday. After video was shown of fans cheering Williams being selected second overall in the 2002 NBA Draft, Jefferson made a rather cruel joke.

“They also didn’t see the future coming, so they were cheering kind of pre-emptively,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson wasn’t done there, adding that Williams’ motorcycle crash showed that “everybody that goes to Duke isn’t that smart.”

Richard Jefferson: They also didn't see the future coming, so they were cheering kinda preemptively



Jay Williams: Wow



Kenny Smith: His career trajectory would've been a lot different if he didn't like motorcycles



RJ: I guess everybody that goes to Duke isn't that smart… pic.twitter.com/jrw8tPWnuo — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) June 24, 2026

In an interview with Ben Horney of Front Office Sports, Williams said there was “no real tension” on the set as a result of the exchange, but it was certainly awkward.

“For me, it was extremely uncomfortable,” Williams admitted.

A year after being drafted, Williams’ NBA career was ended by a serious motorcycle injury that caused a fractured pelvis and severe injuries to one of the nerves in his leg.

Jefferson’s decision to make fun of that in the moment felt needlessly personal and very mean-spirited, even if it was intended as a joke. While he is no stranger to poking the bear, so to speak, this seemed to cross a line.