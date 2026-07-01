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Jazz agree to deal with Lakers player after Walker Kessler trade

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The Utah Jazz traded away center Walker Kessler to the Los Angeles Lakers, and not even six hours later, Utah has agreed to a deal with a former LA big man.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Jazz and center Jaxson Hayes agreed to terms of a two-year deal worth $12 million, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

With the Lakers acquiring Kessler, Hayes’ time in LA felt like it was coming to an end. This also adds to the long list of Lakers players to leave in free agency.

Marcus Smart agreed to a deal with the Houston Rockets, Luke Kennard went to the Phoenix Suns, and LeBron James informed LA that he would play elsewhere in 2026-27.

Rui Hachimura is likely headed out of LA after the Lakers agreed to deals with three other players shortly after the Kessler trade.

Hayes was the eighth overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2019 NBA Draft, although he began his career with the New Orleans Pelicans due to a draft night trade. He then came to LA in 2023-24. Despite a limited role, he signed a one-year deal last offseason, and Hayes played in 66 regular-season games.

Now, Hayes goes to Utah in what will likely be another reserve role.

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