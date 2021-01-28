Joel Embiid accuses LeBron James of receiving special treatment on foul

Joel Embiid thinks LeBron James received preferential treatment after committing a hard foul on Wednesday night.

James pushed Embiid as the Philadelphia 76ers big man was going up for a dunk in the third quarter of their game. Embiid landed hard on his back and was on the ground in pain.

Joel Embiid was visibly in pain and went down hard on his back after being fouled. LeBron was called for a flagrant 1 and Embiid stayed in the game. pic.twitter.com/LSOVsgVy5f — ESPN (@espn) January 28, 2021

James showed little remorse for the move after Embiid went down. He also escaped being called for a flagrant 2 foul, which would have triggered an automatic ejection.

Embiid feels if the situation were reversed, he would have been ejected.

Joel Embiid on LeBron's flagrant foul: "That's a very dangerous play. I guarantee if that was me I would have probably been ejected from the game." — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) January 28, 2021

James stayed in most of the game and finished with 34 points, six rebounds and six assists. Embiid played 38 minutes and finished with 28 points.

Embiid could be right, and if anyone would get special treatment, it’s probably James. Embiid is known for having beefs with various players, but he’s always seemed to be on a good basis with James. This foul may change things.