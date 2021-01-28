 Skip to main content
Joel Embiid accuses LeBron James of receiving special treatment on foul

January 27, 2021
by Larry Brown

Joel Embiid thinks LeBron James received preferential treatment after committing a hard foul on Wednesday night.

James pushed Embiid as the Philadelphia 76ers big man was going up for a dunk in the third quarter of their game. Embiid landed hard on his back and was on the ground in pain.

James showed little remorse for the move after Embiid went down. He also escaped being called for a flagrant 2 foul, which would have triggered an automatic ejection.

Embiid feels if the situation were reversed, he would have been ejected.

James stayed in most of the game and finished with 34 points, six rebounds and six assists. Embiid played 38 minutes and finished with 28 points.

Embiid could be right, and if anyone would get special treatment, it’s probably James. Embiid is known for having beefs with various players, but he’s always seemed to be on a good basis with James. This foul may change things.

