Josh Hart ejected from game against Bulls for head kick

Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green got Draymond Green’d on Friday.

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart was ejected from Friday’s game against the Chicago Bulls after kicking Green in the head. Hart was driving to the basket near the end of the first quarter when he lost control of the ball and then kicked his leg out. The kick struck Green in the head and neck area.

Hart was ultimately given a flagrant-2 foul upon review, resulting in an automatic ejection from the game.

Take a look at the sequence.

Here are a couple of other angles.

The kick from Hart was pretty clearly accidental as he was already moving his leg before he even got a chance to look at Green there. But it was still an unnatural and fairly reckless motion from Hart, so the flagrant-2 ruling was probably correct there.

Hart and the Knicks are all hands on deck right now as they vie for seeding in a tightly-packed Eastern Conference, especially after their recent brutal injury blow with Julius Randle. But as a result of the kick, the Knicks had to play the remainder of Friday’s game without Hart and fell behind 61-45 at the half.