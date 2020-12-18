Kyle Kuzma unsure where he will fit in with Lakers this season

Kyle Kuzma was one asset that the Los Angeles Lakers made sure to hold onto when they traded for Anthony Davis, but now his role appears to be getting increasingly marginalized.

On Wednesday, the Lakers forward was asked what he thought his role would be for the team this season.

“I have no idea,” said a stoic Kuzma after shaking his head. “We’ll see.”

Kyle Kuzma on what he thinks his role will be this season on this Lakers squad (question by @DanWoikeSports): “I have no idea. We’ll see.” pic.twitter.com/iIt0576y0D — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 17, 2020

Kuzma, 25, averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per game for the Lakers last season. He retained a key role in the rotation throughout their championship run, but there will be more competition for minutes this time around. The Lakers signed Wesley Matthews and Montrezl Harrell this offseason, two players who have at least some positional redundance with Kuzma. The emergence of second-year wing Talen Horton-Tucker this preseason could further jeopardize Kuzma’s playing time as well.

Kuzma is a player who does not have one elite skill and can also be prone to mistakes on the court. He is often a target for Laker fans on Twitter, and it will be interesting to see just how much opportunity Kuzma gets this year.