Kyle Lowry, Lonzo Ball, LaMarcus Aldridge not traded before deadline

Kyle Lowry, Lonzo Ball and LaMarcus Aldridge are all players who were mentioned heavily in trade rumors ahead of the deadline. But the deadline has passed, and none of the three players were dealt.

Lowry’s name was in trade rumors for the last few months. He even seemed to give a goodbye to TV cameras on Wednesday night, but the Raptors did not find a trade partner for him. He is scheduled to be a free agent after the season.

Lonzo Ball was also mentioned in trade rumors. The New Orleans Pelicans ended up keeping him, but they did deal away shooting guard JJ Redick. The Pelicans could still keep Ball for another season before he would be a restricted free agent.

Aldridge and the Spurs agreed two weeks ago to part ways. However, San Antonio did not trade Aldridge. Instead, the two sides may end up agreeing to a contract buyout that would make Aldridge eligible to sign with other teams.

Even though these three players were not traded, there were still plenty of big moves made. Rajon Rondo and Lou Williams were swapped in a deal. The Orlando Magic unloaded many of their top players. And Victor Oladipo was sent to Miami in a big move.

Photo: Chensiyuan/Wikimedia via CC-by-S.A. 4.0