Kyrie Irving fined by NBA for violating COVID-19 protocols

The NBA has ruled that Kyrie Irving violated COVID-19 protocols when he attended a party last weekend without wearing a mask.

On Friday, the NBA announced that Irving has been fined $50,000 for violating the league’s COVID-19 policy. In addition, the Brooklyn Nets star will not be able to collect game checks for the two games that fell within his mandatory five-day quarantine period, which ends Saturday if he continues to test negative for the coronavirus.

Here’s the full statement from the NBA:

Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for violating the league’s health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/3c86chkSLu — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) January 15, 2021

The disciplinary action stems from a video on social media that showed Irving mingling with guests at a birthday party for his sister.

Irving will be eligible to return to team activities on Saturday, though it is unclear what his plans are. The All-Star point guard has been away from the Nets for more than a week for “personal reasons.” He is said to be furious with the Nets for multiple reasons.