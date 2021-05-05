 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, May 5, 2021

Kyrie Irving, Nets fined $35,000 each for violating media rule

May 5, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets were both fined $35,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for violating the league’s media rule.

The NBA announced the news in a press release. They say that Irving’s fine stems from the guard refusing to participate in postgame media availability.

This marks the second time this season that Irving and the Nets have been fined for this reason. Both parties were fined $25,000 in December for Irving not talking to the media. At the time, Irving acted disrespectfully towards the media, calling them pawns.

Irving is making over $33 million this season. He probably wouldn’t even notice $35,000 missing from his bank account. A fine like this will hardly even register on his radar or act as a deterrent.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus