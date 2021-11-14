Lakers changing up starting lineup amid struggles

After maybe their most embarrassing loss of the season, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is shaking up his starting five like an Etch-A-Sketch.

Vogel told reporters that he was rolling with a starting lineup of Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Carmelo Anthony, and Anthony Davis for Sunday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

“I feel like we need to shift a few things … now is the time,” said Vogel, per Lakers reporter Mike Trudell.

Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers had Kent Bazemore and Wayne Ellington starting instead of Horton-Tucker and Anthony. They would go on to lose that game by 24 on their home floor. DeAndre Jordan and Malik Monk have also made a handful of starts for the team this year.

The Lakers should have more answers once LeBron James returns from his abdominal injury, and that could come soon. But for now, Vogel is trying to piece together wins however and with whomever he can get them.

Photo: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports