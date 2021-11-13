 Skip to main content
Lakers have encouraging update on LeBron James’ injury

November 12, 2021
by Grey Papke

The Los Angeles Lakers sound very close to getting LeBron James back in action.

Coach Frank Vogel revealed Friday that James is considered “truly day-to-day” and has been taking part in on-court work.

James has not played since Nov. 2 with what the team has called an abdominal strain. The Lakers have been reluctant to put a timetable on his return up to this point, but this is clear progress and a sign that James’ return could be imminent.

This should also put to rest speculation that James’ injury may be more serious than publicly known. The veteran superstar will likely be willing to play through any discomfort, so that’s not an issue. This early in the season, the Lakers won’t push him unless they feel comfortable doing so.

