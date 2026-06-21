2 former NBA players have been suspended by BIG3 league

Two former NBA players have drawn suspensions from the BIG3 league after just one game of its season.

The league announced Sunday that Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley were both suspended one game for their actions in Saturday’s game between Miami 305 and LA Riot. Both players play for Miami, and their suspensions will be staggered to allow the team to field a full team.

“Competition drives our league. We embrace physical play and welcome trash talk, however, fighting of any kind will not be tolerated,” the league said in a statement.

Beasley and Stephenson were both ejected from Saturday’s game under wild circumstances. Beasley got into a dustup with Dwight Howard, and then Stephenson started throwing punches later in the game (video here). Both were ejected, forcing Miami to forfeit the game since they did not have enough players to continue.

Stephenson in particular has a rather famous reputation as an agitator that dates back to his NBA career. It is not exactly a shock that he would get himself involved in a situation like this, especially since he had some history with Howard dating back to last year.