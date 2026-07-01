Report reveals LeBron James’ instructions to Rich Paul for free agency

LeBron James and his team are taking a strategic approach to deciding on his potentially final NBA landing spot.

James confirmed on Tuesday that he was leaving the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency . The news immediately sparked widespread speculation on which teams could make a play for his services.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, James “has instructed” his agent, Rich Paul, to speak with every NBA team that has a legitimate interest in LeBron playing for them. Once James has an understanding of all his options, he can then decide on where he’ll go next. McMenamin added that James “has not made any decision” on whether his 24th season in the NBA would be his last.

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers have been pegged as logical destinations for James.

The Warriors have been linked to an Anthony Davis trade to lure James to the Bay Area. However, the latest rumblings on that front make such a deal for the Washington Wizards big man seem unlikely.

Another homecoming to the Cavaliers has also been rumored, with Cleveland reportedly having some shared interest should James want to close out his career where it began.

While those two options make a lot of sense for James, the 41-year-old wants to take a patient approach on deciding where he’d likely be ending his storied career.