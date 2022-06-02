LeBron James accomplishes NBA first with his massive net worth

LeBron James has set a number of NBA records during his career, and his accomplishments both on and off the court have now put him in a class of his own.

According to Chase Peterson-Withorn of Forbes, LeBron is officially a billionaire after he earned an estimated $121.1 million in 2021. If the figures are accurate, the 37-year-old is the first ever NBA player to reach billionaire status while still playing in the league.

James has earned more than $385 million on the court in 19 NBA seasons. Forbes estimates that he has made upwards of $900 million through endorsement deals and other business ventures. The lifetime endorsement deal that LeBron signed with Nike years ago has contributed a great deal to his net worth.

Michael Jordan has been a mainstay on Forbes’ annual billionaires list, but he did not accumulate that much wealth until after he retired from playing. Jordan first hit the mark in 2014, which was 10 years after he last played in the NBA.

LeBron is under contract with the Los Angeles Lakers for $44 million next season. There is reason to believe he could play well beyond that, so his bank account should only continue to grow.