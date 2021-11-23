LeBron James’ suspension will save Lakers significant money

LeBron James will sit out one game over his altercation with Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart on Sunday. It’s never great for the Los Angeles Lakers to be without LeBron, but there is definitely a silver lining to this one.

James was suspended without pay for one game, meaning the Lakers won’t owe him a check for his missed game. That also means the Lakers will save over $500,000 against their luxury tax bill, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

The suspension will cost LeBron James $284,004 and Isaiah Stewart $45,201 ($22,601 per game). In addition, the Lakers will receive a $142,002 credit toward the luxury that that projects to save them $532,508. https://t.co/sL3KEzTtua — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 22, 2021

That’s not huge savings in the grand scheme of things, as the Lakers face a luxury tax bill just shy of $46 million, according to Spotrac. Still, every little bit helps.

Still, the finances are a secondary consideration here. The Lakers want James on the court, not suspended. That’s part of why so many guys were looking out for him while Stewart was on the prowl.