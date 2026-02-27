LeBron James has the worst missed layup of the NBA season

LeBron James was blocked by Father Time at the rim during Thursday’s game.

James and the Los Angeles Lakers faced off on Thursday against the Phoenix Suns. During the third quarter at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz., James produced a lowlight for the ages.

After a Suns miss on the other end, Lakers guard Austin Reaves pushed the ball up the floor in semi-transition and hit James with a pass on the left wing. James found an angle to attack the basket with only 6-foot-1 Phoenix guard Collin Gillespie standing in his way and got a room-service layup … or at least he thought that he did.

The four-time NBA champion James embarrassingly smoked the layup from point-blank range (with the useless projectile eventually finding its way into the hands of Suns big man Mark Williams for the defensive rebound). Here is the humiliating video.

LeBron with the amazing layup pic.twitter.com/qh77ejMgjT — The FBI Report (@TheFBIreport) February 27, 2026

James is 41 years old now and in his 23rd NBA season, so his touch at the rim is obviously not quite what it used to be. But considering how wide-open he was at the time, James had only himself to blame for that horrorshow of a layup attempt.

Fortunately for James, at least he did not flop after his whiff or otherwise start whining for a phantom foul call. But that definitely had to be The King’s worst moment on the court since his pathetic turnover from several years ago that also occurred against the Suns in Phoenix.