Karl-Anthony Towns’ shirt for his Knicks debut foreshadowed the NBA Finals

NBA fans noticed something cool about the shirt Karl-Anthony Towns wore to his first New York Knicks game in 2024 in light of the NBA Finals matchup.

The San Antonio Spurs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday to clinch a berth in the Finals against the Knicks. In light of that, fans dug up a post from when he made his Knicks debut showing him arriving for the game in a retro 1999 NBA Finals shirt. That matchup, of course, was between the Spurs and Knicks.

KAT arrives to his 1st game as a Knick in a 1999 Finals shirt pic.twitter.com/veWVsHfkxz — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) October 6, 2024

Obviously, the fact that the 2026 Finals will be between the Spurs and Knicks is a coincidence in itself. It’s cool, however, that Towns unintentionally foreshadowed his first NBA Finals appearance with his nod to the past.

Admittedly, Towns’ Knicks fandom, however much it existed, goes back even before him joining the team. This has to be a pretty fun moment for him in multiple respects.

Towns will be integral to the Knicks’ chances of winning the series. He will be asked to be a force inside while also trying to keep Victor Wembanyama in check. He has been up to the task so far in the playoffs, averaging 16.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.