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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had the perfect quote about Thunder’s offseason

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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looking in
Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is taking a hands-off approach when it comes to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s upcoming offseason.

Gilgeous-Alexander was inevitably asked what the Thunder need to do this summer following their Game 7 elimination Saturday at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs. Gilgeous-Alexander is taking the approach of letting general manager Sam Presti do the work.

“I will give zero input. I will let Sam Presti, the greatest GM ever, do his job,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

In a world where NBA stars often want to give their input on their team’s moves, there is something somewhat refreshing about SGA taking this approach. Of course, it helps a great deal that Presti has consistently shown the ability to build a winner. Plenty of people would certainly agree with the assertion that Presti is, at minimum, one of the best executives in the NBA today.

Presti does have some tough decisions to make. Isaiah Hartenstein and Lu Dort both have team options, and Cason Wallace is eligible for a rookie extension. The Thunder also have to take into account the reality that Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams will not be on their rookie deals forever.

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