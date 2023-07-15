Mavericks make embarrassing mistake during Summer League game

The Dallas Mavericks’ Summer League team made a pretty embarrassing gaffe during the late stages of their game against Indiana on Friday.

The Mavericks actually attacked the wrong basket on the late possession, though nobody seemed to realize it for several seconds. Ultimately, the confusing possession ended in a violation.

🛑 Mavericks are going the wrong way! Jared Dudley: “What are you doing?”#NBASummerLeague pic.twitter.com/5c8skijDE4 — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) July 15, 2023

Nobody seemed to know what was going on here, from the referees to both teams. Dallas theoretically should have been called for a backcourt violation much earlier than they were, too.

So what happened? The Mavericks had brought in five subs, for one, and apparently should not have been allowed to inbound the ball in the first place.

There’s more to this story: On the possession before the Mavs’ backcourt violation, O-Max was called for a foul. then the Mavs subbed in five new guys and the officials wrongly allowed the Mavs to inbound. Bizarre pic.twitter.com/mO5dRIb38D — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) July 15, 2023

Mavericks coach Jared Dudley knew immediately that his team was going the wrong way, but it seemed to be lost on everyone else.

On the bright side, this isn’t nearly as bad as this wrong basket gaffe. Still, this is hardly a great look for anyone involved here.