Ja Morant responds to doubters with tweet

Once upon a time, scouts and pundits believed Ja Morant was too small to make an impact in the paint. He lacked the necessary strength to finish at the rim, they said.

Fast forward several years and the Memphis Grizzlies guard continues to dispel all criticisms. Not only did Morant win the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year Award, he’s helped turn the Grizzlies organization around. They made the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, and are above .500 through 15 games this season.

Perhaps most impressively of all? The 6-foot-3, 174-pound Morant currently leads the NBA in points in the paint. And he wants to make sure his former critics know all about that.

coming out of college they were saying" i was too small & wouldn't be able to finish at the rim vs the bigs in the NBA. " looks like i'm doing just fine 🥲 https://t.co/aRTIo2eh3l — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) November 19, 2021

Morant is an exciting player — one that feeds on both criticism and doubt. It fuels him and you see it in his game this season.

Over 15 starts, Morant is averaging 26.0 PPG, 6.3 RPG, and 7.1 APG. And he’s only getting better each and every time he takes the court (or reads a negative review).