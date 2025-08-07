Larry Brown Sports

Coach removes himself from consideration for job with Knicks

The New York Knicks’ efforts to find a top assistant for new coach Mike Brown continue to drag well into August.

The Knicks targeted Indiana Pacers assistant coach Mike Weinar to become Brown’s top assistant in New York. Weinar, however, withdrew from consideration, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.

A longtime follower of Rick Carlisle, Weinar worked for the Dallas Mavericks from 2008-2021 before making the move to the Pacers in 2021. The Knicks want their top assistant to double as the team’s offensive coordinator, and Weinar had been under consideration for that role.

The Knicks have been trying to land a top assistant for well over a month. Initially, they went after some ambitious targets, but were rebuffed. Whoever they land will certainly not be their first choice after a weeks-long search.

Fortunately for the Knicks, it does sound like they might finally be closing in on a hire, and as an added bonus, that person even briefly played for the franchise.

