NBA announces games will resume on Saturday

NBA games will once again be postponed on Friday as players and the league continue with discussions about social justice issues.

The NBA and NBA Players Association have released a joint statement announcing that play will resume on Saturday. Commissioner Adam Silver said the league had a “candid, impassioned and productive conversation” with players on Thursday that led to the creation of a social justice coalition. Team officials have vowed to work with local governments to convert facilities into voting locations and set up safe in-person voting options. The statement also said the league will work with players and network partners to create advertising spots during playoff games devoted to raising awareness about voter opportunities.

Here is the full statement:

The NBA and NBPA have put out the following joint statement about play resuming Saturday, along with initiatives the players and league will work on together: pic.twitter.com/2Y2e9eFEfd — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) August 28, 2020

A total of nine playoff games will have been postponed over three days. There were reports earlier in the week that some of the NBA’s biggest stars did not want to continue with the season, but those were quickly shot down.

The NBA says all postponed playoff games will be rescheduled.