NBA decides on punishment for fan who took selfie on court during Finals

The NBA wasted little time in deciding on punishment for the individual who ran on the court and took a selfie during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The league announced Thursday that the person who ran on the court has received a lifetime ban from all NBA arenas. In addition, a second individual who was involved in the stunt was also banned.

The person who ran onto the court update from an NBA spokesman:



“The individual who entered the court area during Game 1 of The Finals was arrested & will be banned for life from all NBA arenas. A second individual will also receive a lifetime ban for his role in the incident.” — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 4, 2026

This was pretty much inevitable after the individual disrupted play during the second half of Game 1 by running onto the court while filming himself. He got booed by the crowd, dragged off by security, and did not even get a good video out of it.

There was no word on whether the individual was facing legal trouble, but one can safely assume there will be consequences in that regard, too.

The New York Knicks went on to win Game 1 105-95 over the San Antonio Spurs . Maybe that outcome will also be disappointing to the individual in question, but honestly, he probably wasn’t there to see the basketball game to begin with.