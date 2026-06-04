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NBA decides on punishment for fan who took selfie on court during Finals

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A fan trying to take a selfie with Victor Wembanyama

The NBA wasted little time in deciding on punishment for the individual who ran on the court and took a selfie during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The league announced Thursday that the person who ran on the court has received a lifetime ban from all NBA arenas. In addition, a second individual who was involved in the stunt was also banned.

This was pretty much inevitable after the individual disrupted play during the second half of Game 1 by running onto the court while filming himself. He got booed by the crowd, dragged off by security, and did not even get a good video out of it.

There was no word on whether the individual was facing legal trouble, but one can safely assume there will be consequences in that regard, too.

The New York Knicks went on to win Game 1 105-95 over the San Antonio Spurs. Maybe that outcome will also be disappointing to the individual in question, but honestly, he probably wasn’t there to see the basketball game to begin with.

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