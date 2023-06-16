Nike shares update on endorsement deal with Ja Morant

Ja Morant has once again been suspended over his most recent off-court misstep, but at least one of the Memphis Grizzlies star’s biggest endorsers is standing behind him.

The NBA on Friday announced that Morant has been suspended 25 games. After the news broke, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reached out to Nike to find out where things stand between Morant and the apparel juggernaut. Nike made it clear that Morant has not been dropped.

Statement from Nike on Ja Morant: “We are pleased that Ja is taking accountability and prioritizing his well-being. We will continue to support him on and off the court.” — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 16, 2023

“We are pleased that Ja is taking accountability and prioritizing his well-being. We will continue to support him on and off the court,” a Nike spokesperson said.

Morant was suspended eight games after he flashed a gun following a loss to Denver in March. Many felt the punishment was light, but NBA commissioner Adam Silver met with Morant and believed that the star point guard was remorseful. Morant was then seen flashing a gun again in a new video on Instagram live last month, which led to the 25-game suspension.

There was some speculation that Nike might part ways with Morant after it appeared some of the point guard’s Nike products were pulled. For now, Morant will still be making his millions from the swoosh.