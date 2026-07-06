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Nikola Jokić had a clear message about his Nuggets’ future

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Nikola Jokic in a nuggets sweater
Apr 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic has spent his entire NBA career with the Denver Nuggets ever since being selected in the second round of the 2014 draft.

Jokic was selected at No. 41 overall, and he became one of the best players in the league. Jokic is an eight-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA, three-time NBA MVP and an NBA champion who also won NBA Finals MVP.

Recently, questions swirled about Jokic’s future in Denver, but he made things clear while speaking to reporters in Serbia on Monday.

“My idea is to sign next summer and stay with Denver for the rest of my career,” Jokic said.

Jokic has stated the same thing before, and he has one season of guaranteed money left on his deal before a player option of $62.8 million in 2027-28.

Jokic signing a new deal next summer would mean a five-year contract would run through the 2031-32 season, the year in which Jokic will turn 37 years old.

“My idea and my wish is to stay in Denver,” Jokić added. “I will most probably sign next summer. The decision is strictly business oriented. My wish is to stay and play for Denver the rest of my career. It’s on them if they want me.”

Reports previously stated that Jokic would become a free agent next summer, although everything points to him staying with Denver and finishing his career with the Nuggets.

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