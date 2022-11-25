Patrick Beverley takes apparent swipe at NBA over his suspension

Patrick Beverley is definitely not thankful for the NBA league office this Thanksgiving week.

The NBA announced on Wednesday that the L.A. Lakers guard Beverley will be suspended multiple games due to his incident against the Phoenix Suns earlier in the week. Beverley shoved Suns big man Deandre Ayton from behind for standing over Lakers teammate Austin Reaves (video here).

Shortly after the punishment was announced, Beverley took an apparent swipe at the NBA over social media.

“Hear they trying to give me the book,” he tweeted with a facepalm emoji.

Hear they trying to give me the book 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) November 24, 2022

Beverley is right that his punishment was harsher than another player would have gotten for pulling the same move. But Beverley has only one person to blame for that — himself.

Shams Charania of The Athletic says the NBA’s decision to suspend Beverley for as long as they did was based in part on his history of “unsportsmanlike” acts. Among such acts that Beverley, a notorious instigator, already had on his record were a shove to the back of a different Sun two seasons ago and another physical altercation just last season.