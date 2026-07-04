Patrick Ewing lands NBA coaching job

Patrick Ewing is continuing his coaching career where it all began.

The Washington Wizards have reportedly hired Ewing to serve as an assistant coach under head coach Brian Keefe. The Georgetown legend takes the job after holding an ambassador role for the Knicks.

Georgetown and New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing has agreed to become an assistant coach for the Washington Wizards and head coach Brian Keefe, sources tell ESPN. Ewing has been in an Ambassador role with the Knicks and now returns on the coaching sidelines in D.C. pic.twitter.com/6Xdz6GrmY0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 5, 2026

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, former Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford is also joining the Wizards’ staff. The two were assistants together in Orlando from 2007 to 2012. Ewing then served as an assistant under Clifford in Charlotte from 2013 to 2017.

After retiring in 2002, Ewing got his very first coaching gig with the Wizards. He was an assistant coach on a Washington squad that featured owner-turned-player Michael Jordan. Ewing then joined the Houston Rockets coaching staff in 2003 before his eventual stints with the Magic and Hornets.

Ewing was hired as the head coach of his alma mater, Georgetown, and held the role from 2017 to 2023.

The Wizards have a young, malleable big man in Alex Sarr that could learn a thing or two from Ewing. Having a local legend around could also benefit No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa as the team enters a new era of D.C. basketball.