Quentin Richardson urges Knicks fans to win with class

Former New York Knicks forward Quentin Richardson is calling on the team’s passionate fanbase to celebrate victories with greater restraint and sportsmanship following chaotic scenes in Midtown Manhattan after Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Knicks engineered a historic comeback victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, with OG Anunoby ’s putback effectively securing the win and moving New York within one victory of its first title since 1973.

Yet the postgame atmosphere outside Madison Square Garden quickly turned unruly. Fans were seen trampling a taxi cab, smashing its windshield, and chasing individuals wearing Spurs jerseys.

Additional incidents included objects, such as eggs, being thrown toward Victor Wembanyama as he returned to the Spurs’ team hotel, alongside reports of multiple arrests. Explosions during street celebrations also sent fans scrambling for cover in scenes that shifted rapidly from jubilation to panic.

Richardson, who played for the Knicks from 2005-09 and briefly in 2013, expressed support for the franchise while voicing disapproval of the unsportsmanlike behavior. He emphasized handling celebrations with more class and urged fans not to let isolated actions tarnish the collective experience.

“I think there could be a lot more class handled with that,” Richardson told TMZ Sports. “You can’t let one crazy fan ruin it for everybody.”

Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday night in San Antonio.