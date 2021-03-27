Rockets suffered incredible collapse against Timberwolves on Friday

The Houston Rockets have been unbearably bad since James Harden was traded earlier this season, but Friday’s performance may have hit a new low.

The Rockets appeared to be on their way to a win against the lowly Minnesota Timberwolves, taking a 101-85 lead with 7:31 to go in the game. As it turned out, the Rockets wouldn’t score again. The Timberwolves went on a 22-0 run to end the game to pull off a 107-101 comeback victory over the stunned Rockets.

The comeback was largely predicated on the Timberwolves getting to the line. 10 of those final 22 points came at the stripe, with Minnesota converting every opportunity there. The Rockets, meanwhile, simply collapsed from the field, missing their last 14 shot attempts.

The Rockets just broke a 20-game losing streak this past week. There was some hope they might be able to be a bit more competitive with that off their backs and trade speculation no longer hanging over them, but they’ve lost another two straight since then. They’re even getting bested in the front office. It’s tough to see things getting any better from here.