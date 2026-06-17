Sophie Cunningham jokes about reason behind her career night

Sophie Cunningham shot the lights out in the Indiana Fever’s 113-91 win over the Toronto Tempo at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., on Tuesday.

But before the game, she took a different shot that she jokingly credited for her success from behind the arc.

The veteran guard came off the bench and scored an efficient 24 points in 24 minutes. She shot 8/11 from the floor and knocked down six of her eight seven attempts from behind the arc. That tied his career high, which she previously set in 2022 while still playing for the Phoenix Mercury.

After the game, a reporter asked Cunningham about her hot shooting against the Tempo.

“It’s called a PRP shot in the elbow,” Cunningham joked, via James Boyd of The Athletic.

Turning more serious, the former Missouri star mentioned Fever getting into a rhythm of late.

Cunningham is dealing with discomfort in her elbow and apparently needed a PRP shot recently to address it, as reiterated by Indiana head coach Stephanie White in the postgame press conference, via Boyd.

With their win, Indiana extended its winning streak to four games and improved to 9-5.

Cunningham and the Fever will look to keep it going on Thursday against the Atlanta Dream, still at Gainbridge Fieldhouse/